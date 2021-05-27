‘It’s Just Out of Pocket’: Washington Wizards Star Russell Westbrook Calls Out NBA After Fan Dumps Popcorn on Him, LeBron James and Other Come to His Defense
Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook left Wednesday night’s NBA playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers early due to an injury, but not before a fan was able to dump popcorn on his head. Now the point guard and other athletes are calling on the league to increase its efforts to protect players from similar treatment.atlantablackstar.com