Overwatch 2 Tank Changes: What Are They
Overwatch 2 is in development and we can expect a lot of big changes to the sequel, especially with the rework of the tank role. Tanks are the defenders and path makers of Overwatch and with the sequel in development, developers are changing the player base from 6v6 to 5v5. Aaron Keller, game director decisions with other developers to change the player vs. player count will give the game a more fast-paced environment. Developers will have to adjust the hero roles players are able to select.www.dbltap.com