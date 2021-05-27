Cancel
Financial Reports

Blockchain Infrastructure Firm Bitfarms Revenue Up 209% in Q1 2021

By Nicholas Pongratz
beincrypto.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain infrastructure company Bitfarms generated $28.4 million in revenue during Q1 2021, an increase of 209% from last year. Organic growth, an increased average hash rate of 39%, and a significant increase in bitcoin’s (BTC) price drove this revenue increase. This was helped by 4,500 miners which were received and installed during the quarter, adding approximately 369 PH/s. While bitcoin was approximately $8,300 during Q1 2020, by the end of last quarter it was around $45,000.

