The biggest news in the utilities industry right now is the ransomware hack of the Colonial Pipeline, a 5,500-mile-long oil and gas pipeline that stretches along the east coast of the United States from New Jersey all the way to Texas. In early May, a group of hackers, known as DarkSide according to the FBI, gained entry to the business network of the pipeline operator and were able to seize corporate data, issuing a $5 million ransom demand for its safe return.