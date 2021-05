There’s something unnatural about the way athletes are expected to sit through press conferences as a part of their jobs. It’s an antiquated form of etiquette that we don’t seem to question. Obviously after a triumph the forced sit downs are more revelatory, and can make for entertaining or relatable moments with the athletes — but after a devastating loss, why does anyone think it’s their right to prod about how it happened? It’s a classic, “I don’t come to your job…” kind of moment. It’s also a very specific kind of press circus inherent to sports. Hollywood celebrities are certainly subjected to a litany of mentally harmful press, but no one is asking them why they didn’t win the Oscar.