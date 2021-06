We get to see the final of the ATP Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy on Saturday. Neither contender in the final is a huge surprise, but neither is seeded either. Who will enter the French Open with some much-needed confidence and some cool hardware. Sebastian Korda has never won a tournament in career. Marco Cecchinato has won three, but none since early 2019. Who will win Saturday’s final? I share my thoughts, and–as always–I’m more than happy to read yours.