CHP Cracking Down In Santa Rosa Area For Memorial Day Weekend

A Santa Rosa woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a purse from a shopping cart in Windsor. The sheriff’s office reports that on May 9th, an elderly woman had her purse stolen inside a retail store. The female suspect, later identified as Yuridia Hernandez, was confronted by another customer. Hernandez tossed the purse but left with the victim’s wallet. As the deputy took the report, the victim received a notification on her cellphone that one of her credit cards had recently been used at a business in Santa Rosa. After obtaining surveillance video from that business, Deputies were able to arrest Hernandez on May 13th. They found the stolen credit cards and personal identifying cards of the victim in her possession. Officers also found additional stolen items, including credit cards and checks, belonging to other victims.