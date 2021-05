What the acceptance of inherently safe Collaborative Robots means for the traditional Industrial Robot. Production demands have and will continue to be a driving force to increase the efficiency on technological advancements. Developing and improving machines and equipment to aid in all phases of the manufacturing process is vital to the success in any industry. One such development was the industrial robot and as with any technology its capabilities are being pushed to reach greater heights. The idea of man working hand in hand with a robot has been a vision for many years. The collaborative robot has now found its place safely on to the factory floor, but where does this leave the traditional industrial robot?