Legends of Runeterra is getting champion skins in Patch 2.8.0, a new feature being added to the game that’ll customize players’ decks with new looks. Champion skins in the League of Legends card game will begin with four different cosmetics tied to one champion each which change the looks of those characters and all their copies in a deck once equipped. The first of the champion skins are tied to another new feature in the next patch, the Dark Horizon event that capitalizes on the preexisting collection of cosmetics established first in League.