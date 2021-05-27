Division Links: One head coach and one OC on the ‘hot seat’, and Ryan Kerrigan gives his first press conference as an Eagle

Aaron Rodgers versus Packers management creates a fascinating offseason storyline. The Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State in the first round of the NFL draft on April 23 of last year. Social media lit on fire. Wasn’t Aaron Rodgers still under contract for big money the next few seasons? Yep. Wouldn’t a team that was a game away from the Super Bowl the season before be better off taking a player that could step in and play right away? Probably. How was Aaron Rodgers, notorious grudge holder, going to react? Now, 371 days after Love was selected, the answer to that question became clear. Rodgers is upset, and he wants out. Now.