Division Links: One head coach and one OC on the 'hot seat', and Ryan Kerrigan gives his first press conference as an Eagle

By Bill-in-Bangkok
Hogs Haven
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys’ Mike McCarthy on the hot seat; favorite to be first head coach fired. What does McCarthy need to deliver in his second season in Dallas to keep his job?. If a team starts off the season on the wrong foot and wants to reverse its fortunes, there aren’t too many options available for that front office. Can’t cut all the players on the roster, can’t draft new players, can’t even fire the GM if he happens to be the owner of the team, and certainly can’t swap out the existing fan base for a kinder, gentler one.

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ryan Kerrigan adds proven depth to Eagles pass rush

A 10-year veteran and a member of the 2020 NFC East champions, Ryan Kerrigan joins a longtime division rival, the Eagles, who finished in the basement this past season. He’s been a pretty reliable player since entering the league a decade ago. But the times were a changin’ in old D.C. and his future was no longer with the Washington Football Team. But edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan won’t be going far as the unrestricted free agent has latched on to the Philadelphia Eagles (via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport) courtesy of a one-year contract.
NFLNBC Sports

Orakpo: Kerrigan will go down as one of Washington's best ever

Signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Ryan Kerrigan closed the book on an incredible 10-year career in Washington filled with production, consistency, records and strong character. Yet while Kerrigan will no longer be suited up in the burgundy and gold in the future, his former teammate Brian Orakpo knows...
NFLfox5dc.com

Washington Football Team star Ryan Kerrigan signs with rival Philadelphia Eagles

WASHINGTON - The Washington Football Team's star defensive end, Ryan Kerrigan, will be playing for the rival Philadelphia Eagles next season. The 32-year-old Kerrigan signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. Kerrigan played all of his 10 seasons in Washington, is a four-time Pro Bowl player and is the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 95 1/2.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants 2021 roster profile: TE Kelvin Benjamin

When I started writing these 90-man roster profiles about a week ago, doing one on Kelvin Benjamin wasn’t on the radar screen. As New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman says, though, roster-building is really a year-round process. The signing of Benjamin after a rookie mini-camp tryout is certainly interesting. He...
NFLAsbury Park Press

Eagles sign a longtime nemesis at defensive end; here's how he'll fit in

The Eagles added more depth at defensive end by signing longtime nemesis Ryan Kerrigan, who spent his previous 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team. Kerrigan, a former first-round draft pick, will turn 33 years old this summer. He has 95.5 career sacks, but 13.5 of them have come against the Eagles, his most against any team.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Is Mark Murphy the Villain of Green Bay’s Issues?

Leadership starts at the top. The Green Bay Packers are unique in the NFL. They have no true owner. There is no Jerry Jones to answer to. The team is owned by the city and the fans and overseen by a board of directors. They are a publicly owned franchise with more than 360,000 stockholders. No one is allowed to hold more than 200,000 of those shares, either.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Resetting the New York Giants' Roster on Offense

The 2021 NFL Draft has elapsed, and it’s time to turn to rookie minicamps, OTAs, and everything that pertains to the post-NFL Draft world. According to Ourlads.com’s depth chart, the Giants have 90 players on the roster without the undrafted free agents; the signings of Florida OC Brett Heggie, OT from Baylor Jake Barton, and Georgia Southern EDGE Raymond Johnson III put the roster at 93.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

All eyes on NY Giants’ Jason Garrett heading into 2021 Season

After an off-season and NFL Draft that loaded the NY Giants offense with playmakers, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett needs to deliver results this fall. After a 2020 season that saw the NY Giants field one of the worst offenses in the NFL, it’s no secret what general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge wanted to focus on this off-season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To The Drama With Aaron Rodgers

Since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2008, Aaron Rodgers has been the face of the Green Bay Packers. He’s won three MVP’s and carried the team to a Super Bowl win during his tenure, but the relationship between him and the organization looks to have deteriorated recently.
NFLndsuspectrum.com

Trouble in paradise

Aaron Rodgers versus Packers management creates a fascinating offseason storyline. The Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State in the first round of the NFL draft on April 23 of last year. Social media lit on fire. Wasn’t Aaron Rodgers still under contract for big money the next few seasons? Yep. Wouldn’t a team that was a game away from the Super Bowl the season before be better off taking a player that could step in and play right away? Probably. How was Aaron Rodgers, notorious grudge holder, going to react? Now, 371 days after Love was selected, the answer to that question became clear. Rodgers is upset, and he wants out. Now.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Dan Quinn Solidifies His Defense In Dallas Via 2021 Draft

When the Dallas Cowboys hired Mike Nolan to coordinate the defense last season, there was an open question as to how much the defense would rely on 4-3 looks and how much the defense would rely on 3-4 looks. By changing the number of down defensive linemen from four (in a 4-3) to three (in a 3-4), teams fundamentally change the responsibilities of most of the front seven players. Accordingly, teams need different body types to fill those different roles, so turning over a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 unit can be a difficult process.
NFLchatsports.com

Dan Quinn pulled his own Mike McCarthy Project to come up with new concepts for the Cowboys defense

When the Dallas Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach prior to last season, much was made of the Mike McCarthy Project. This was a year-long study of everything he had done in his past coaching, along with looking at trends around the NFL, to prepare himself for a new coaching job. It was a time of self-reflection and introspective study in an effort to come out as a somewhat new coach with new ideas for his coaching philosophy.
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLUSA Today

Uncertainty surrounds remainder of Giants' offseason program

New York Giants rookie minicamp has officially come and gone, which means the team is now onto the next phase of the offseason workout program. The second phase of the offseason program is slated to begin on Monday and run through Friday, May 21. Per CBA rules, the Giants can conduct on-field non-contact drills with coaches, but will they?
NFLDallas News

Cowboys’ lack of defensive leadership creates challenges upon 2021 draft class’s arrival

The question painted Sean Lee into a corner. He couldn’t avoid answering it. Not with everyone watching. On April 27, two days before the draft, the newly retired Cowboys linebacker was asked during a news conference whether the team possesses the sort of player leadership that he, Tyrone Crawford and Jason Witten exemplified during their tenures. To avoid any awkward omissions, Lee became obligated to single out specific Cowboys defenders and label them as leaders.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Ryan Kerrigan: Continuing career in Philly

Kerrigan announced Monday via his personal Instagram account that he has agreed to a contract with the Eagles. After announcing earlier Monday that he would be moving on from Washington following a decade-long run with the team, Kerrigan quickly found a new home within the NFC East. With 95.5 career sacks on his ledger, Kerrigan has been one of the NFL's most productive pass rushers since entering the NFL in 2011, but the 32-year-old has settled into more of a situational role at this stage. Expect to serve as a rotational edge rushers behind the Eagles' projected starters at defensive end, Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants sign Kelvin Benjamin, Corey Clement after tryouts at rookie minicamp

The two biggest winners from the Giants’ rookie minicamp weren’t rookies at all. Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement, a 30-year-old former first-round pick and a Super Bowl champion respectively, were signed by the team after participating in the event as veteran tryouts. Benjamin has not played in the NFL since...