Parents and their newborns are, in general, a heartwarming sight. Add in a gorilla mom cooing over a human baby and things somehow get even cuter (if not a little bit melancholy). That’s the very treat that greeted Boston zoo visitors recently. A pair of new parents recently took their young son to the Franklin Park Zoo. There, they met Kiki, a western lowland gorilla, who was completely taken by the infant. And dad Michael Austin was able to capture the whole thing and share it on YouTube.