The Decision That Turned The Battle Of Britain In Britain's Favor
The Battle of Britain, which took place during World War II, was a primarily air-based conflict between the United Kingdom's air force and Germany's own, the Luftwaffe. The world hung in the balance at the time of this campaign, which was fought (per Britannica) from July to September 1940. Adolf Hitler's objective had been to clear the way for a naval invasion of Great Britain (which, with much of France firmly under his control, was isolated and vulnerable at the time).www.grunge.com