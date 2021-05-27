newsbreak-logo
Hacktivist breaches private security app Citizen

By Danny Bradbury
itpro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hacker has posted 1.7 million records owned by private security app Citizen on the dark web. The hacktivist, who identified themselves as a member of the loosely coupled Anonymous collective, scraped data en masse from Citizen-owned systems. Citizen collects and publishes information about crimes happening in real time. The...

Leaked Emails Show Crime App Citizen Is Testing On-Demand Security Force

Crime and neighborhood watch app Citizen has ambitions to deploy private security workers to the scene of disturbances at the request of app users, according to leaked internal Citizen documents and Citizen sources. The plans mark a dramatic expansion of Citizen's purview. It is currently an app where users report "incidents" in their neighborhoods and, based on those reports and police scanner transcriptions, the app sends "real-time safety alerts" to users about crime and other incidents happening near where a user is located. It is essentially a mapping app that allows users to both report and learn about crime (or what users of the app perceive to be crime) in their neighborhood. The introduction of in-person, private security forces drastically alters the service, and potential impact, that Citizen may offer in the future, and provides more context as to why a Citizen-branded vehicle has been spotted driving around Los Angeles. The news comes after Citizen offered a $30,000 bounty against a person it falsely accused of starting a wildfire.
Citizen reportedly 'actively testing' on-demand private security force service

The neighborhood watch app Citizen has been actively testing a new product that would allow users to request on-demand private security forces, according to a Vice report based on leaked internal documents and anonymous sources within Citizen. According to internal emails obtained by Vice, the on-demand security product would allow...
Vice

Crime App Citizen Exposed Users' COVID Data

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Crime and neighborhood watch app Citizen, which also launched a COVID-19 contact-tracing feature and broader citywide COVID surveillance program, exposed users' COVID-related data to the public internet, allowing anyone to view specific users' recent self-reported symptoms, test results, and whether their device had recorded any close contacts with other people using the feature. The information is directly linked to a person's username, which often is the person's full name.
TheDailyBeast

Citizen App Wants to Create Its Own Private Police Force: Leaked Emails

Citizen, an app that maps public safety incidents using users reports and police radio calls, wants to add a private security arm to its business, according to internal records obtained by VICE. The company is already testing out a model in which it dispatches guards from existing security companies at the request of app users. One leaked email said the concept had been pitched to the LAPD, who thought it could be a game changer. “The broad master plan was to create a privatized secondary emergency response network,” one former employee said. Citizen relies heavily on user-reported information about possible crimes, often leading to false, overblown, or even racially motivated reports. Last week, Citizen shared a photo of a man suspected of starting a wildfire in Los Angeles, and offered a $30,000 reward. But they got the wrong guy.
Crime-tracking app Citizen scraps plans for its own security force

Crowdsourced crime-tracking app Citizen had plans to create its own security force, but scrapped them after completing a 30 day pilot program in Los Angeles. The company didn't say why it decided against moving forward with the program, but the app has come under increasing criticism. CBS News Moneywatch senior reporter Stephen Gandel discusses that criticism and why Citizen may have abandoned plans for its security force.
Hackers are exploiting a Pulse Secure 0-day to breach orgs around the world

Hackers backed by nation-states are exploiting critical vulnerabilities in the Pulse Secure VPN to bypass two-factor authentication protections and gain stealthy access to networks belonging to a raft of organizations in the US Defense industry and elsewhere, researchers said. At least one of the security flaws is a zero-day, meaning...
The ‘Citizen’ crime app frames an innocent man

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... The “Citizen” crime app is billed as a way for people to protect themselves and others by reporting crime, filming it, and alerting the community about various criminal acts and incidents. It was based on the idea people could alert others about a crime as it happened and try to stop the crime without needing the police.
Hacktivist Targets Citizen, Leaking Crime App's Scraped Data to the Dark Web

“Fuck snitches, fuck Citizen, fuck Andrew Frame and remember, kids: Cops are not your friends,” someone on the dark web recently wrote. That same person claims to have scraped and leaked data from the aforementioned crime reporting app—including information about some 1.7 million public safety “incidents” recorded and cataloged by the company, Motherboard first reported.
The FBI’s ‘drive-by’ hacking warning becomes a reality all of a sudden

But there was also a more worrying story this week—one that is much more of a concern. Reports suggested that a home internet router had been remotely attacked, exploiting its factory-set password to hijack an IP address to mask “illicit” activity. In my view, the specific attack alleged in these reports is implausible, but I agree that a router in such a default state is a very serious risk.
Citizens Encouraged to Register Security Cameras in Wisconsin Rapids

Registration Would Help Police Know Who to Contact When Investigating Cases. OnFocus – The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department released in a Facebook post Tuesday that they would be beginning a security camera registration for citizens. The potential registration of the cameras would allow police to more quickly and efficiently track...
Malware: A brand new email scam that steals your passwords

Microsoft just launched a cybersecurity alert by highlighting new malware that is able to recover your passwords. The purpose of this spy program? Record the typed and arranged buttons to find the IDs and passwords without your knowledge. According to Redmond, which just posted a warning message on social networks,...
Latest feature on crime app Citizen raises alarms as it accuses the wrong man of arson

Citizen, a popular app that tracks crimes in cities, offered a $30,000 reward this weekend for information on a man they said was an arson suspect in a Los Angeles wildfire. Los Angeles law enforcement did briefly detain and question the man, but released him and later charged a different suspect. Citizen took down the post and apologized for the accusation - but only after broadcasting his photo to a reported 861,000 viewers.
A citizen finds the missing “Salama Jeddah” and hands him over to security men while he is in a state

Father from “Bataoui” to “Sabaq”: Now our joy on Eid is complete … and thanks to those who found him, the security men and “helped”. Last night, a citizen found the missing person in Jeddah’s Al-Salamah neighborhood, “Nabil Bin Jamal Batawi” (65 years old), while he was in Al-Sabil neighborhood, in a state of extreme fatigue. and exhaustion. To inform the security patrols that launched the site, the missing person was identified, and the men of the Association “Saed Search and Rescue” transferred him to the headquarters of the Security Police, where his brother is present, who completed the report, and came back. with his brother to the family home that all its members were happy for his return, especially the old man’s mother who told Previously: “Now our Eid joy is completed with the return of my son safe and sound.”
ABC10

Sacramento city officials warn of data breach on ParkMobile app

Cell PhonesTech Dirt

Crime-Reporting App Citizen Apparently Attempting To Get Into The Law Enforcement Business

It looks like app developers want to be cops. Late last week, a Los Angeles resident spotted a Citizen-app branded patrol car roaming the city. Citizen is yet another app that allows residents to send crime alerts and other news to each other, following in the steps of Ring's Neighbors app and Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social media service that only lets actual neighbors connect with each other.