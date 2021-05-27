Tornado Warning issued for Macoupin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Macoupin; Madison The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Madison County in southwestern Illinois Southern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Godfrey, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Rosewood Heights around 1230 PM CDT. Bethalto around 1235 PM CDT. Dorsey around 1240 PM CDT. Bunker Hill and Prairietown around 1245 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Worden, Staunton, Wilsonville, Mount Clare, Benld, Sawyerville and Eagarville. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN