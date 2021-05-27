Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) County. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding is possible with the Saturday night high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/11 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 28/11 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.9/ 2.3 0.9/ 1.4 1 MINOR 29/12 PM 6.4/ 6.9 0.9/ 1.4 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONE 30/12 AM 7.0/ 7.5 1.5/ 2.0 0.8/ 1.3 1 MINOR GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/10 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE 28/10 PM 7.5/ 8.0 2.2/ 2.7 1.0/ 1.5 1-2 MINOR 29/11 AM 6.7/ 7.2 1.4/ 1.9 1.6/ 2.0 1-2 NONE 29/11 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.8/ 2.2 1.0/ 1.5 1-2 MINOR