Flood Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 19:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Petite Saline Creek near Boonville. * From late tonight to tomorrow evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 16.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Low lying woodlands and fields near the creek flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Fri Sat 1am 1pm 1am Petite Saline Creek Boonville 16.0 10.3 Thu 7pm 14.2 13.4 11.2