Whitesboro seeking new softball coach

Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor

The Whitesboro Lady Cats are looking for a new softball coach.

After four years and a district title, Haley Colwell announced Tuesday she was leaving to take over the El Campo program. She finishes her tenure at Whitesboro with a 49-47 record.

Colwell said leaving Texoma will not be easy.

“As coaches, we tell our athletes to trust the process,” Colwell said. “But that also involves us trusting His process for our lives. I love sports and all of the positive changes that it can bring if we allow it to. Thank you, Whitesboro. It is time to turn the page.”

Whitesboro recently concluded a successful 2021 season with a District 3A-10 championship. The Lady Cats swept a first-round playoff series against Life Oak Cliff before dropping two of three games to Whitewright.

Whitesboro athletic director Cody Fagan, who arrived on campus at the end of Colwell’s second season, said she did a fantastic job of building a winning program.

“The year before I got here, they were not very good at all, only won a couple games,” Fagan said. “She’s obviously transformed that program from just a couple wins to a district champ and a second-round playoff team. So, obviously, she meant a whole lot to the program (and) our kids.”

Fagan said Whitesboro is moving quickly to find a replacement. He and his staff are already vetting candidates, both internal and from outside the program.

He said he is looking for a coach who can take over an established program and meet the high expectations Colwell set, especially with several talented players coming from the middle school and JV teams.

“Once you establish yourself as a district championship-level program, you’re looking to return to that each and every year that you can,” Fagan said. “So, the expectation is very much the same as it was this year, go down and try to win a district championship and see how far into late May we can play.”

Fagan said he hopes to have a replacement named as soon as possible, though he said law requires the job be posted at least 10 days before any official action is taken.

Regardless of who the Lady Cats hire, Fagan said he has high hopes.

“I think it’s a very bright future, no matter who takes this job in the coming weeks,” Fagan said. “It’s going to be an exciting brand of softball (with) a bunch of kids that are eager to continue, go out and have a lot of success, and we expect nothing less than that in the future.”