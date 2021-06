The Israeli police have declared yet another war against Palestinians – this time, against Palestinian citizens of Israel. On May 23, the Israeli police announced the launch of a massive arrest campaign against Palestinians who took part in the latest uprising to resist Israel’s colonial project (the police charged them with participating in “riots” and online “incitement”). Within hours, police had begun raiding houses, arresting hundreds of protesters in a matter of days. This campaign follows the arrests of 1,550 others in the past two weeks, of whom between 70 and 90 percent are Palestinian.