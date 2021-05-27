newsbreak-logo
Terry Silver Teaser Trailer Released For Cobra Kai Season 4

By Todd Black
theouterhaven.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the many beautiful things about Cobra Kai on Netflix is that the show has done VERY well in regards to mixing in the new character of the new generations of Karate alongside the original characters of the Karate Kid franchise. From Johnny and Daniel, to Kreese, to going to Japan to remeet Kumiko and Chozen, it’s been great. But now in Season 4…an old enemy will return. In a new teaser…Terry Silver makes his entrance.

