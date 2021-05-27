What You Don't Know About Shawn Johnson's Marriage
Shawn Johnson first captured our hearts as an impressively strong and talented Olympic gold medalist who once frequently graced our TV screens. After marrying football long snapper Andrew East in April 2016 and becoming Shawn Johnson East, she's returned to our hearts and minds. The dynamic and adorable couple are known for openly lifting the veil and welcoming fans in on some of the intimate details of their marriage, sharing the ups and downs on social media, their family YouTube channel, and their relationship-focused podcast.www.thelist.com