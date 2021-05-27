newsbreak-logo
Maha Covid Cases Drop But Deaths High, Toll Surpasses 92K

By OMMCOM NEWS
ommcomnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 daily deaths continued to stay high, taking the state’s toll beyond 92,000, though new infections continue to dip, health officials said on Thursday. Compared with the 992 deaths on Wednesday, the state reported 884 fatalities(comprising 425 fresh and 459 previous deaths), taking its toll to 92,225. The...

