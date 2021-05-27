Cobra Kai fans smug after season 4 trailer reveals mysterious character return

Cobra Kai fans are feeling very smug after a new trailer revealed the return of a major character.

It’s been announced that season four of the series, which is now shown on Netflix , will feature Terry Silver, the ponytailed villain who appeared in 1989 film The Karate Kid Part III .

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise the role, with the actor telling Entertainment Weekly he “never imagined” the character would ever make a comeback.

His appearance in Cobrai Kai was announced via a teaser, featuring famous quotes from the character.

Fan excitement is in overdrive, especially considering his appearance has been theorised since the season three finale saw sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) make a mysterious phone call while looking at a photo of Silver.

“I KNEW IT! I called it last season!” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Called it! Almost exactly two years ago!”

One person quipped: “Move over #FriendsReunion This is the real reunion we have been waiting for!”

Cobra kai is available to stream on Netflix now. The fourth season is expected to arrive later this year.