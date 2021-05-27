newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Cobra Kai fans smug after season 4 trailer reveals mysterious character return

By Jacob Stolworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bhr2s_0aDb0PdH00

Cobra Kai fans are feeling very smug after a new trailer revealed the return of a major character.

It’s been announced that season four of the series, which is now shown on Netflix , will feature Terry Silver, the ponytailed villain who appeared in 1989 film The Karate Kid Part III .

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise the role, with the actor telling Entertainment Weekly he “never imagined” the character would ever make a comeback.

His appearance in Cobrai Kai was announced via a teaser, featuring famous quotes from the character.

Fan excitement is in overdrive, especially considering his appearance has been theorised since the season three finale saw sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) make a mysterious phone call while looking at a photo of Silver.

“I KNEW IT! I called it last season!” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Called it! Almost exactly two years ago!”

One person quipped: “Move over #FriendsReunion This is the real reunion we have been waiting for!”

Cobra kai is available to stream on Netflix now. The fourth season is expected to arrive later this year.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

136K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
Person
Martin Kove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Karate#Entertainment Weekly#Cobra Kai Fans#Trailer#Fan Excitement#Sensei John Kreese#Famous Quotes#Overdrive#Feature#Phone Call
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesThrillist

You Can Watch the Explosive First 15 Minutes of Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' Right Now

Fans of filmmaker Zack Snyder are used to waiting. Years passed between the release of 2017's widely loathed superhero team-up Justice League and 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka the "Snyder Cut"), which dropped on HBO Max in all four hours earlier this year. Luckily, the wait for his blood-and-guts-filled follow-up, a Netflix produced zombie heist movie called Army of the Dead, will be much shorter. It arrives in select theaters on May 14 and on Netflix on May 21, but, perhaps most importantly, you can watch the first 15 minute of it right now.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for Horror 'Digging to Death' About a Backyard Dilemma

"Someone will ask questions…" Uncork'd Ent has released an official trailer for an indie horror-thriller film titled Digging to Death, from writer / director Michael P. Blevins. "This June, dig up the past." David Van Owen moves into a mysterious house and discovers a box buried in his backyard, filled with 3 million dollars and a fresh corpse. What does he decide to do next? David hides the money in the house, only to be stalked by the buried body… Starring Ford Austin, Tom Fitzpatrick, Rachel Alig, Ken Hudson Campbell, Richard Riehle, with Clint Jung, Sumeet Dang, and Bryan Dodds. Yeah, this isn't the most original idea, but that creepy old dead guy haunting him makes this look like something unique and, dare I say, kind of fun. Freaky and disturbing, but with some awkward fun tossed in. Why not? It's the horror genre after all.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on HBO and HBO Max in June

There once was a time -- like the last few months -- when we would get just one major theatrical release heading to HBO Max on the same day it hits theaters. But in June, we get TWO! Warm up some artificially flavored butter substitute for some popped corn and get ready for the new Lin-Manuel Miranda film In the Heights, a musical about a young dreamer set in New York City, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which doesn't have any song-and-dance numbers in it, but if it did, the songs would all be about how Satan possessed a young man to brutally murder people. Think about it for your next movie, Lin-Manuel!
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

LISEY’S STORY Trailer Is a Psychological Trip Sure to Unsettle All of Us

Apple TV Plus has dropped a trailer for Lisey’s Story and I probably shouldn’t have watched it so late at night. The upcoming horror mini-series is based on Stephen King‘s 2006 novel of the same name. It follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore), who is haunted by her husband’s death. Scott (played by Clive Owen) was a successful author who would slip into a different reality. It was those moments that gave him the inspiration for his novels.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Cobra Kai season 4 teaser trailer brings back villain Terry Silver

"Now the real pain begins." A new Cobra Kai season 4 teaser trailer confirms the return of possibly the biggest villain in the franchise: Terry Silver. And it doesn't sound like he's going to show any mercy to Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) or Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) when he comes back to town for the All Valley Karate Tournament.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Army of the Dead’ First Reviews Call It ‘Gory and Glorious’

Critics are eating up Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was described by The Hollywood Reporter as a “deliriously enjoyable return to zombie mayhem.” The Dave Bautista-led action flick opens in theaters in just a few short days, and then on Netflix a week later. Based on the first reviews, Snyder pulls the best elements from Dawn of the Dead, combining them with a modern zeitgeist to create a movie that has something for everyone.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Everything You Need to Know !!!

Cobra Kai celebrity William Zabka revealed that production on Season 4 is done. “After 3 1/2 months of creation, I am proud to state #CobraKaiSeason4 is officially wrapped!” Zabka composed on Instagram, along with a photograph of himself wearing a mask and standing in front of a mirror in a fighting position. He added, “Ready???! LET’S BEGIN!!!”
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Season 4 Promises to Be "Even Bigger" and Will Deliver All the Feels

The first three seasons of Cobra Kai have only gotten bigger and better as they’ve come out. After settling in at Netflix, the show released its third season, which was my favorite so far. The cameos, the character development, and the story were all so fantastic. It was a lot of fun to watch, and now, according to show co-creator Josh Heald, we are in for another great season with the upcoming fourth.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Release Date | When is the show coming back?

The first Netflix Original series that hits our mind when we imagine a ride of thrill, suspense, and mystery is ‘Who Killed Sara?’. The show has created an amazing fanbase, and currently, it is one of the top Netflix shows. Recently, the second edition of ‘Who Killed Sara?’ landed on Netflix and answered a couple of interesting questions that were left unaddressed in season 1. However, many secrets are yet to unwrapped. So, the audience is quite impatient about the third installment of the show. Here is the latest update.
TV & Videosgeekgirlauthority.com

RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS Trailer Gives Us Those Good Horror Chills

Netflix is here to fuel my horror-loving heart today! They dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series. This one gives us so much more. More story, more characters, more bioweapons! The series brings Leon (voiced by Nick Apostolides) and Claire (voiced by Stephanie Panisello) back together as they investigate another outbreak. The series takes place in 2006, placing in between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Terry Silver and His Ponytail Return In New Teaser for Cobra Kai Season 4

Now we know for sure who Kreese called at the end of Season 3: Terry Silver, who was the main antagonist in "The Karate Kid Part III." The EPs of Cobra Kai released a statement with the new teaser reading, "Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise."
Weight LossPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Actor Reveals Body Transformation Amid 110-Pound Weight Loss

Game of Thrones star and World's Strongest Man competitor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson just lost 110 pounds, and his first weight loss photo is staggering. Björnsson posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Monday, revealing a remarkably slim version of his imposing physique. He invited fans to check out his process for cutting fat on his YouTube channel.
MoviesFirst Showing

New Trailer for Feel Good Movie 'Even in Dreams' Following a Singer

"She wrote these songs, and you're here to finish them." Purdie Films has released the trailer for a movie titled Even in Dreams, from writer / director Savannah Ostler. Even in Dreams is an "inspiring, feel good, musically driven family film that reminds us all to live our dreams!" This follows a talented young singer named Sam, played by Monica Moore Smith. After her sister passes away, she steps in to fill her place in their band, bringing them all the way to Nashville. "As the taste of fame draws near, tensions begin to rise within the band. Will the vicious music industry tear them apart or will they find Amber's song and truly live their dreams?" In addition to Monica, this stars Alison Arngrim, Nathan Osmond, Adrian R'Mante, Tanner Gillman, James Gaisford, Kaden Caldwell, Savannah Ostler, and Sarah Kent. This looks extremely cheesy and very formulaic, but if you like stories about singing, you will likely enjoy this one, too.
Movies/Film

‘Faces of Death’ Reimagining Will Turn the Cult Faux-Documentary Into a Modern-Day Horror Movie

Faces of Death, the controversial movie that claimed to feature footage of actual gruesome deaths – most of which were, in fact, faked – is getting a Hollywood upgrade. Legendary will make a Faces of Death reimagining with Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber, the team behind the indie horror movie Cam. The story involves a YouTube moderator who discovers a group of people recreating the deaths from the original movie.