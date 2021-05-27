newsbreak-logo
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County courthouse evacuated due to reports of possible explosive device

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County courthouse has been fully evacuated due to reports about a possible explosive.

People inside the courthouse have been evacuated to two nearby restaurants.

News Chopper 2 was over the scene, where people were milling around the Chick-fil-A parking lot and police were blocking roads.

West Trinity Place is shut down between Commerce Drive and Church Street. McDonough Street is also shut down between West Howard Ave. and West Trinity Place.

MARTA rail service at the Decatur station has been suspended and a bus bridge has been set up.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
