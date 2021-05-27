newsbreak-logo
New York Knicks ban fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young

By Andrew Lopez
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks said they have banned a fan who spit on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on Wednesday night during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. The Knicks released a statement Thursday afternoon. "We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season...

