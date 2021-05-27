Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

KNAU's Morning Rundown: Thursday, May 27

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA contested bill that sought to provide new identification requirements for voters using mail-in ballots has died in the Arizona Legislature. SB 1713 narrowly failed in a Wednesday vote from the House of Representatives. The bill received opposing votes from Democratic lawmakers, along with Republican lawmakers —Rep. Michelle Udall and...

Coconino County, AZArizona Daily Sun

Coconino Voices: PRO Act legislation would hurt local businesses

Arizona businesses and workers have had an incredibly challenging year given the economic slowdown that followed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, local businesses and industries across the state are resilient and on the road to a strong recovery that will mean more jobs for Arizona workers and increased economic development to strengthen our communities.
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

County Board Of Supervisors Denies Bid For 2 Guns Camping Site

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has rejected a bid to construct a large-scale resort east of Flagstaff and south of the Navajo Nation near Two Guns. Developer John Gunderman had proposed a luxury camping site with more than 770 lodging units. The Two Guns Resort was also slated to include water parks, a pet resort, and drive-in theater, among other amenities. The project, Gunderman estimated, would have required at least 150 full-time employees, along with seasonal and construction workers.
Coconino County, AZsedona.biz

Coconino NF now in Stage I fire restrictions

It was announced earlier this week that key criteria have been met for the forest to enter restrictions. This decision was made in an effort to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires. Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited,...
Flagstaff, AZSFGate

Bid to build luxury camping site east of Flagstaff rejected

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has rejected a bid to construct a a luxury camping site with more than 770 lodging units east of Flagstaff. The proposed Two Guns Resort was also slated to include water parks, a pet resort and drive-in theater among other amenities.
Coconino County, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Jonathan Udell, attorney at Rose Law Group, presents cannabis CLE for Coconino County Bar

Staying Out of the Weeds – A Cannabis Law Overview: A Continuing Legal Education presentation delivered Tuesday by firm cannabis attorney and AZ NORML Communications Director Jonathan Udell for the Coconino County Bar Association. A wide array of topics: Ranging from the history of cannabis use/prohibition, the movement to legalize cannabis, and the campaign for Prop. 207, to opportunities for entering the cannabis industry, the financial issues dispensaries face, employment discrimination, and expungement.
Coconino County, AZaz.gov

Fort Tuthill COVID-19 Vaccination Site Closing

Coconino County Health and Human Services to Shift Focus to Pop-up Vaccine Clinics. The final day of operations for the Fort Tuthill COVID-19 Vaccination Site located at 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop in Flagstaff is Tuesday, May 18. Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) vaccination operations will shift to special pop-up vaccination events.
Flagstaff, AZaz.gov

FLAGSTAFF URBAN TRAIL LOW-WATER CROSSING REPAIR FLAGSTAFF, COCONINO COUNTY, ARIZONA PDMC-PJ-09-AZ

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) intends to provide federal financial assistance under the Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) Grant program to the city of Flagstaff in Coconino County, Arizona, to provide protection to the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) low-water crossing and downstream BNSF railroad culvert from post-fire flood damage. The proposed action would mitigate potential impacts from post-fire floodwaters by repairing and reinforcing the existing damaged riprap at the FUTS low-water crossing. Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 (Floodplain Management) and FEMA’s implementing regulations at Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations Part 9, FEMA hereby provides interested parties with a notice of its intent to carry out an action affecting a floodplain.
Navajo, NMNavajo Times

Proposed ‘glamping’ resort using teepees, hogans stirs controversy

A proposed luxury “glamping” resort could soon be coming to Two Guns if the Coconino County Board of Supervisors approves the required “resort commercial” zone change at its meeting next Wednesday. Glamping, which pairs “glamorous” with “camping,” has become popular with travelers who long to experience outdoor adventure and recreation...
Flagstaff, AZtucson.com

Flooding from fire-charred area still threatens Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — It's nearly two years since a fire burned nearly 3.1 square miles (8.1 square kilometers) in hills north of Flagstaff but rows of concrete barriers and stacks of sandbags remain in place in neighborhoods along a wash. That's because heavy storm runoff flowing off the charred...
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Coconino County Has Had Zero COVID Deaths Over The Last Month

Things are looking up in regards to COVID-19 in Coconino County. According to county COVID data, Coconino County hasn’t recorded a virus death since the week of April 3rd. Over the past two months, Coconino County has had six COVID deaths. COVID cases had been in the 100s for four straight weeks up until last week, which ended with 87. One of the reasons for the decline in deaths is due to the amount of people in the county that have been vaccinated. As of Friday, over 47-percent of residents of Coconino County have been vaccinated with over 42-percent of Flagstaff residents. David Engelthaler from TGen North says the vaccines are working as designed. He says “this is what the vaccines mostly were supposed to do, stop the deaths in the vulnerable and it’s absolutely working.” He adds, “we’re seeing the effect before our very eyes and it’s just great news.” Engelthaler says the 18-to-34 group is seeing the most cases as of late. He says that group needs to get vaccinated. Engelthaler says instead of that group hitting bars and restaurants unvaccinated, get the vaccine because you’ll be protected against the virus and it, “it gives you a license to party.” To find a vaccination center near you in Coconino County, log onto coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine.