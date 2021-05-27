KNAU's Morning Rundown: Thursday, May 27

Things are looking up in regards to COVID-19 in Coconino County. According to county COVID data, Coconino County hasn’t recorded a virus death since the week of April 3rd. Over the past two months, Coconino County has had six COVID deaths. COVID cases had been in the 100s for four straight weeks up until last week, which ended with 87. One of the reasons for the decline in deaths is due to the amount of people in the county that have been vaccinated. As of Friday, over 47-percent of residents of Coconino County have been vaccinated with over 42-percent of Flagstaff residents. David Engelthaler from TGen North says the vaccines are working as designed. He says “this is what the vaccines mostly were supposed to do, stop the deaths in the vulnerable and it’s absolutely working.” He adds, “we’re seeing the effect before our very eyes and it’s just great news.” Engelthaler says the 18-to-34 group is seeing the most cases as of late. He says that group needs to get vaccinated. Engelthaler says instead of that group hitting bars and restaurants unvaccinated, get the vaccine because you’ll be protected against the virus and it, “it gives you a license to party.” To find a vaccination center near you in Coconino County, log onto coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine.