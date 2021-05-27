The cheapest available ticket for a potential Leafs-Canadiens Game 6 is $993

It’s understatement time. This series has had it’s ups and downs. It’s mainly been ups, but the injury to John Tavares is certainly one hell of a downer, and we could have probably done without the Nick Foligno injury too. The reality is outcome wise, the series is very much on track with how people predicted it to go. Our very scientific poll, and TLN contributor predictions all leaned heavily towards this being a 5 or 6 game series with the outcome favoring the Leafs, and here we are, heading into Game 5 and the Leafs have a chance to defeat the Habs in a playoff series for the first time since 1967, and even more importantly, it’s a chance for the Leafs to move beyond the first round of the playoffs for the first time since Pat Quinn was behind the bench. Maybe the Leafs haven’t slayed their dragon yet, but they are at least slaying Orcs, or angry wizards, or something.