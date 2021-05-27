Cancel
Minorities

Montana AG: Critical Race Theory Violates Discrimination Laws

By Aaron Flint
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Montana Attorney General's office is now weighing in against "Critical Race Theory" being taught in Montana schools. This news comes after a request from Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) says Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a violation of both state and federal...

Billings, MT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
Montana State
