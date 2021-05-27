newsbreak-logo
The Real Reason Lisa Kudrow Was So Nervous About Her Friends Audition

By Hope Campbell
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By the time "Friends" premiered in 1994, Lisa Kudrow was a familiar face for NBC sitcom fans — except nobody really knew who she was. Kudrow was cast as waitress Ursula (via Biography), a recurring role on the Paul Reiser-Helen Hunt series "Mad About You", two years prior and it was hard to forget the forgetful server. In fact, Kudow's NBC sitcom connection gave her a whole lot of nerves when it was time to audition to play Phoebe Buffay.

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

Lisa Kudrow
