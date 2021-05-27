Cancel
Senate Dems reject ban on certain types of human-animal hybrid experiments

By Sam Dorman
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

The Senate narrowly rejected an amendment geared toward criminalizing participation in research that created certain chimeras, or human-animal hybrids, in expectation that the federal government could lift a moratorium on funding for those projects. A party line vote saw 48 Republicans supporting the measure. The 49 nays included 47 Democrats...

foxwilmington.com
