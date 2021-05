Most way too early mock drafts aren’t as bad as people may think. 11-15 players are first-round talents and will stay there for the entirety of the draft cycle. Then there are guys like Marvin Wilson and Shaun Wade, who take a significant step back. No one will be able to predict players like Zaven Collins, Payton Turner or Jamin Davis in the first. It is hard to say that their own teammates or head coaches would have expected them to be a top 32 selection going into the season. The majority of mocks will get about a dozen correctly. The goal of this exercise is to predict 20 of the players who end up hearing their name called on day one. That means a lot of new names are included in this Not Too Early 2022 Mock Draft.