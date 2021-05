Boeheim had a breakout season for Syracuse and by the NCAA tournament was one of the best scorers in the country. Furthermore, he has really good size to get shots over defenders and his movement on the perimeter off screens and consistently getting great position on the perimeter. Also, he has improved his ability to put the ball down for pull-up jumpers along with being able to get to the rim. Next, his footwork on the perimeter is impressive being able to use head fakes as well to create separation for his shot.