BNP Paribas streamlines pre-trade client workflow with ipushpull

By dan.barnes
fi-desk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBNP Paribas is streamlining its manual workflow for non-standard, complex trades, to support its global asset manager client base. Using technology developed by ipushpull, a real-time data sharing and workflow platform, the bank has implemented PPQ standardised messaging which is designed to deliver greater efficiency, reduce operational and compliance risk and support trade negotiation.

www.fi-desk.com
