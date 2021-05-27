France’s Macron Admits Some Guilt For Rwanda’s Genocide

With tall Trump tale, Macron plays to France's young voters. With great relish and a straight face, France's president told a series of tall tales in a YouTube video that quickly went viral. Filmed in the French presidential palace with two of France’s most popular YouTube stars, the jovial half-hour of banter was Emmanuel Macron’s most audacious effort yet to woo young voters. The 43-year-old Macron hasn’t yet said if he’ll seek reelection in the presidential ballot next year. But one of the takeaways from his “anecdote contest” with YouTubers Mcfly and Carlito was that beneath the suit and tie and the buttoned-down trappings of his office, France’s youngest president remains a political risk-taker. The video quickly went viral Sunday.