Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

France’s Macron Admits Some Guilt For Rwanda’s Genocide

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — In a key speech on his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in the central African country. Macron solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide but he stopped short...

www.kurv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#France#Rwanda#French President#Ap#Central African#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
Presidential ElectionWFMZ-TV Online

France Macron's Tall Tales

With tall Trump tale, Macron plays to France's young voters. With great relish and a straight face, France's president told a series of tall tales in a YouTube video that quickly went viral. Filmed in the French presidential palace with two of France’s most popular YouTube stars, the jovial half-hour of banter was Emmanuel Macron’s most audacious effort yet to woo young voters. The 43-year-old Macron hasn’t yet said if he’ll seek reelection in the presidential ballot next year. But one of the takeaways from his “anecdote contest” with YouTubers Mcfly and Carlito was that beneath the suit and tie and the buttoned-down trappings of his office, France’s youngest president remains a political risk-taker. The video quickly went viral Sunday.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

France's Macron to name Rwanda ambassador on visit next week

French President Emmanuel Macron will name an ambassador to Rwanda, which for years accused Paris of complicity in its 1994 genocide, in a final step to normalise diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Elysee Palace said on Friday. Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose rebel army ended the three-month slaughter...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

France's Macron in Rwanda to Reset Ties as Survivors Expect Apology

KIGALI (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Kigali on Thursday hoping to reset ties between the two nations after decades of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 genocide. The visit follows the release in March of a report by a French commission of inquiry which said...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

In Landmark Rwanda Visit, Macron Acknowledges French Genocide Role

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recognised his country's role in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, as the two countries seek to turn the page on decades of diplomatic tensions over the bloodshed. While Macron did not formally apologise, he highlighted how France had backed the genocidal Hutu regime of...
Businessjusticenewsflash.com

Macron weighs economics and politics in France’s reopening

With the reopening of French bars and restaurants last week, President Emmanuel Macron’s government has experienced an important moment: how to get rid of the hard-hit Covid economy and restore it to health. When the pandemic began, Macron promised to do “at all costs“Support enterprises and workers through a series...
PoliticsBBC

Macron's blunt style may harm bid for new African chapter

French President Emmanuel Macron has once again resorted to outspoken language as a tool of diplomatic strategy, this time targeting the president of the Central African Republic (CAR). He described Faustin-Archange Touadéra as a "hostage" of Wagner, a Russian military contractor that has been helping the CAR government fight rebels...
Businesskfgo.com

France’s pension reform cannot go ahead as planned – Macron

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned reform of the pension system cannot go ahead as planned in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, he said on Thursday, retreating on one of the signature reforms he promised to push through when he came to office. “I do not think...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

France Halts Joint Military Operations With Mali Over Coup

France said Thursday it would suspend joint military operations with Malian forces after the West African country's second coup in nine months, adding to international pressure for the military junta to return civilians to positions of power. The decision comes after Mali's military strongman Assimi Goita, who led last year's...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Macron sees 'difficult' choices, holds back on re-election bid

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that he planned to make "difficult" decisions this summer and again refused to confirm if he would seek another five-year term in what is expected to be a hotly contested election next year. "I'm going to have to make some choices... some of them difficult" but necessary so that the last year of his term is "useful," he said.
Worldperuzi.xyz

France to offer Covid vaccines to 12 to 18-year-olds from June 15: Macron

France will start offering Covid-19 vaccines to all youths aged between 12 and 18 starting on June 15, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday. During a visit to the village of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie in southern France, Macron also noted that 50 percent of French adults have now received at least one Covid vaccine jab, calling it “truly a turning point” in the country’s inoculation drive. leb-jri/js/jh/kjl.
Health ServicesPosted by
Reuters

Orange boss under pressure over French telecoms outage

PARIS (Reuters) -Orange boss Stephane Richard came under political pressure on Thursday after a network outage at France’s biggest telecoms firm prevented emergency calls for several hours. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “very concerned” by the incident, while health minister Olivier Véran said it was too soon to...
Public Healthwhtc.com

EU lawmakers reluctantly decamp to France for first pandemic session

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Hundreds of European lawmakers and staff travel to Strasbourg next week for the European Parliament’s first session since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, though many think it is too early to return. Temperature checks, masks, a French curfew and multiple health tests await them, with a mandatory quarantine...
Africadallassun.com

African postcolonial critic Mbembe tries fresh start with France

Critics have long accused France of maintaining a patronising and detrimental influence over its former African colonies. Postcolonial scholar Achille Mbembe said discussion topics for the upcoming Africa-France Summit will be "thorny". Mbembe is organising the event at the behest of French President Emmanuel Macron. Cameroonian postcolonial scholar Achille Mbembe...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Macron says French pension changes will not go ahead as planned

Emmanuel Macron has said his controversial pension changes, the biggest single revamp of the French system since 1945, will not go ahead as planned as he again refused to say whether he would run for another five-year presidential term. “I do not think the reform as it was originally envisaged...
Presidential ElectionCourthouse News Service

France’s Le Pen Hit by Party Candidate Scandals

(AFP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has seen her party dealt a series of blows ahead of regional elections later this month after several candidates became embroiled in scandals over racism or inappropriate comments. In the biggest misstep to date, the National Rally’s lead candidate in the eastern...
Politicscaspiannews.com

Baku Responds to French President's Remarks on Armenia-Azerbaijan Relations

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including France’s role in observing the ceasefire, the return of so-called prisoners of war and the delimitation and demarcation of the state border. In a meeting with Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...