Ethereum’s Transition to PoS Does Not Threaten Cardano, Says Hoskinson
In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson explained why Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) does not threaten Cardano. During the interview, one of the hosts suggested that Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake could make it a so-called “Cardano-killer.” “I don’t see it like that,” Hoskinson retorted. The Cardano founder then explained that his blockchains mantra has always been “Scalability, Interoperability, and Sustainability.” He claims these three features set it apart from Ethereum.beincrypto.com