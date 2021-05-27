Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

What is driving Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) stock

By Swapna Meka
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) stock rose over 6% on 27th May, 2021 (as of 11:41:58 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company in the first quarter of FY 21 has reported 42% increase in the total revenue to $413 million from 2020 and would have increased approximately 50% including a recently completed group Medicare Advantage (MA) contract that is retroactive to January 2021. There are members of approximately 165,300 as of March 31, which grew 35% from 2020 and would have increased 42% to approximately 174,300 including the retroactive group contract. The same geography membership growth was of 8% during the quarter from 2020 and same geography membership growth was of 15% including the retroactive group contract.

fxdailyreport.com
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Finance#Total Revenue#Common Stock#Initial Public Offering#Cash#Agl#Agilon Health Inc#11 41 58#Fy 21#Medicare Advantage#Ma#Ebitda#Secured Credit Facilities#Dce#The Center For Medicare#Company#Medical Margin#April#Credit Facility#Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Health
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director Sells $465,300.00 in Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,119,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $108,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $482,490.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $452,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.22% of Elanco Animal Health worth $865,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Scott Bender Sells 50,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Has $388,000 Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 636.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Sells $133,992.96 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $1,392,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arnnon Geshuri Sells 3,959 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.