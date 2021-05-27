What is driving Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) stock

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) stock rose over 6% on 27th May, 2021 (as of 11:41:58 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company in the first quarter of FY 21 has reported 42% increase in the total revenue to $413 million from 2020 and would have increased approximately 50% including a recently completed group Medicare Advantage (MA) contract that is retroactive to January 2021. There are members of approximately 165,300 as of March 31, which grew 35% from 2020 and would have increased 42% to approximately 174,300 including the retroactive group contract. The same geography membership growth was of 8% during the quarter from 2020 and same geography membership growth was of 15% including the retroactive group contract.