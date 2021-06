GBP/USD drops towards 1.41 as the US Dollar breaks a two-week range. Today’s NFP figures are likely to be the focus for GBP/USD traders. The ADP figures released yesterday were enough to snap the US Dollar out of a tight two-week range, leaving USD crosses struggling to keep bullish momentum. There are grounds to believe that today’s NFP data will provide further gains for the Dollar as expectations of a strong reading build. That said, the ADP figures have not been an accurate indicator of NFP data in the past, looking to last month as an example, so we may see USD retreating if today’s figures disappoint.