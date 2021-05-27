Prister’s Thursday Thoughts

After a disappointing season that saw the Toronto Raptors miss the playoffs, all the focus now shifts on Kyle Lowry and what he will do in free agency. He wasn’t supposed to stay with the team, at least if previous rumors were to be believed. The Raptors were expected to trade the veteran guard, as the likes of the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers appeared as frontrunners to make a move for him at the March trade deadline. Unfortunately, nothing materialized and he stayed in Toronto (err Tampa Bay) as the team tried to climb up the standings for a chance at the play-in.