Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Becomes First High Major Offer for 6-foot-9 Junior Jonathan Beagle

By George Michalowski
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday morning, Pitt offered 6-foot-9 forward Jonathan Beagle from the class of 2022, and it sure was a special one for him. “It meant a lot,” Beagle told Pittsburgh Sports Now about the Pitt offer, which was his first high-major offer. “I was super excited, because I have been watching them and I have known Pittsburgh for a while. I have been watching them since I was a kid. It means a lot, for sure, for them being my first Power Five school, it meant a lot.”

pittsburghsportsnow.com
