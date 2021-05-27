Top 50 Two-Sport Star Rodney Gallagher Talks Notre Dame Offer

Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy class of 2023 safety Jack Luttrell has seen his stock start to take off this offseason, but big things are still to come in his future as more eyes get on him from across the country. Notre Dame, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Tennessee have already extended offers to the 6-1, 180-pounder, but look for that offer list to increase this summer as he attends camps, workouts and on-campus visits.