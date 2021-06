A Franklin County man is arrested on domestic assault charges once police track him down after he allegedly fled the original scene of the crime. Deputies say they were called to a home in the 400 block of Cosmic Heights, outside of Pacific, on Tuesday, for a domestic assault. The suspect, William Cooksey, 25, had allegedly fled before police arrive, but he was found at a nearby address. He was arrested on two outstanding warrants for domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.