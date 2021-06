(June 8): Oil edged lower in early Asian trading after a rally that saw it hit US$70 a barrel for the first time since October 2018 faltered. Futures in New York traded near US$69 a barrel after closing 0.6% lower on Monday. While prices have eased, there’s confidence in the demand outlook as vaccination rates accelerate and mobility expands in key regions. BP Plc sees a strong recovery, and traffic in a number of European cities was as busy as in 2019 for the first time since the pandemic.