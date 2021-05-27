Volatile Stock to watch: Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW)
Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) stock fell over 0.3% on 27th May, 2021 (as of 11:18:50 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company’s first quarter of FY 21 performance. However, the company has reported the net loss of $203.2 million for the period from $93.6 million. Product revenue for the quarter was $213.8 million, which represents 110% year-over-year growth. For the full 2022 fiscal year Snowflake expects the range $1.020 billion to $1.035 billion in product revenue, which at the middle of the range implies 86% growth and is more than the $1.02 billion FactSet consensus. Snowflake has also raised the forecast for adjusted operating margin to be -17% from -23%.fxdailyreport.com