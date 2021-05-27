Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Volatile Stock to watch: Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW)

By Swapna Meka
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 11 days ago

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) stock fell over 0.3% on 27th May, 2021 (as of 11:18:50 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company’s first quarter of FY 21 performance. However, the company has reported the net loss of $203.2 million for the period from $93.6 million. Product revenue for the quarter was $213.8 million, which represents 110% year-over-year growth. For the full 2022 fiscal year Snowflake expects the range $1.020 billion to $1.035 billion in product revenue, which at the middle of the range implies 86% growth and is more than the $1.02 billion FactSet consensus. Snowflake has also raised the forecast for adjusted operating margin to be -17% from -23%.

fxdailyreport.com
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Finance#Gross Margin#Stock#Operating Margin#Gross Revenue#Total Revenue#Snowflake Inc Lrb#Factset#Emea#Apj#Asia Pacific#Equifax#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Fy 21#Snow#12 Month Product Revenue#Q1#Revenue Outperformance#Company#Fiscal Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.83 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 million and the highest is $33.09 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Penumbra posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

BRP Inc. (DOOO) Reports Q1 EPS of C$2.53

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) reported Q1 EPS of Cdn$2.53, versus Cdn$0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$1.81 billion, versus Cdn$1.23 billion reported last year. FISCAL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:. The FY22 guidance has been updated as follows:. Financial Metric. FY21. FY22 Guidance(3) vs FY21. Revenues. vs....
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report $71.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. Glaukos reported sales of $31.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report $233.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $235.04 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$309.46 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report $309.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

$533.42 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to report $533.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.83 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.42 Million

Analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report $46.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.84 million to $47.00 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Globalstar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Sees Volatile Move: Buy It or Sell It?

The Globalstar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) stock was down in the dumps yesterday as it tanked by 28% but this morning it has managed to make a recovery and jumped by 7%. While the volatility in the Globalstar stock is noticeable, it is also important to point out that there has been no recent news about the company that might have caused this. Back in May the company had announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $482,490.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.