Volatile Stock to watch: Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW)

The Globalstar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) stock was down in the dumps yesterday as it tanked by 28% but this morning it has managed to make a recovery and jumped by 7%. While the volatility in the Globalstar stock is noticeable, it is also important to point out that there has been no recent news about the company that might have caused this. Back in May the company had announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter.