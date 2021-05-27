Cancel
What led to Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock crash

By Swapna Meka
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock lost over 11% on 27th May, 2021 (as of 11:45:26 UTC-4 · USD; Source: Google finance) after the company issued mixed guidance for the second quarter and full year. The company’s second-quarter loss per share is expected to be at least 35 cents, well below Wall Street’s estimate of 11 cents. The full-year loss per share was forecast to be at least $1.13 a share, compared with a consensus estimate of a 44-cent loss. The company expects revenue to be in the range of $295 million to $297 million for the fiscal second quarter and full year revenue to be in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion.

FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
