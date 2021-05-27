newsbreak-logo
Reporters Without Borders holds protest against Belarus blogger arrest

Cover picture for the articleSALCININKAI BORDER CROSSING POINT, Lithuania (Reuters) – Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Thursday held a protest against the treatment of journalists by Belarus at the country’s border with Lithuania. On Sunday Belarus forcibly landed a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius and arrested the opposition blogger Roman Protasevich and...

Militarynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Belarus military forces Ryanair plane landing as reporter arrested

Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet to force a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk, where authorities detained a journalist on board. Raman Pratasevich, the former editor-in-chief of the most popular Telegram news channel in Belarus, was arrested at Minsk airport on Sunday after the plane landed, according to the Minsk-based human rights center Viasna, which is not officially registered by the country’s authorities.
Public Safetyhot96.com

Belarus forces Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane to land to detain blogger

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a Ryanair flight carrying a key opposition blogger and headed for Lithuania to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday and detained him on arrival, officials and rights activists said. Law enforcers detained activist Roman Protasevich, put on a wanted list...
Worldcpj.org

Qatar detains Kenyan labor rights blogger Malcolm Bidali without charge

New York, May 18, 2021 – Qatari authorities should immediately disclose any charges against blogger Malcolm Bidali or release him, and not try to silence critical reporting on the country’s labor rights record ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. In the night of...
Protestsgzeromedia.com

What We’re Watching: Morocco-Spain border crisis, Belarus police can target protesters, no beef from Argentina

Morocco punishes Spain with... migrants: Spain has sent in the army to help defend the border in Ceuta, a tiny Spanish enclave on the Moroccan coast, after more than 8,000 migrants crossed over in just two days. Spanish border guards say that Morocco facilitated the migrants' departure, most of whom are Moroccan nationals, to punish Madrid for meddling in Morocco's internal affairs over Western Sahara. Last month, Madrid allowed the leader of the pro-independence Polisario Front to seek treatment for COVID in a Spanish hospital, infuriating Rabat, which claims the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara as part of its territory. The Moroccans, for their part, deny involvement in the mass exodus, and on Wednesday closed the border. However, that seems questionable given that Morocco has traditionally overreacted to any hint of Spanish support for Western Saharan independence. But Spain won't want to rock the boat too much because it needs Morocco's help to stop African migrants flooding into Ceuta and Melilla, the other Spanish enclave in Morocco. If the spat is not resolved soon, the European Union may have to step in to mediate because once the migrants are on EU soil, they are free to travel to other EU countries.
Europenowthisnews.com

EU Agrees to Sanctions Against Belarus Following Arrest of Opposition Journalist

The sanctions include banning EU flights in Belarus airspace and blocking Belarusian airline Belavia from flying in the EU’s airspace or landing in any member country’s airports. European Union leaders agreed Monday to increase sanctions against Belarus after the country forced Ryanair to ground a flight in Minsk and arrested...
EuropeBBC

Belarus plane arrest - is it a first?

The forced diversion of a Ryanair passenger plane to Belarus's capital Minsk on Sunday, and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board, have caused outrage elsewhere in Europe. The civilian aircraft was flying from Greece to Lithuania, passing through Belarus's airspace, when Belarus sent a fighter jet to intercept...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Mother of detained Belarus blogger's girlfriend hopes for a miracle

By Andrius Sytas (Reuters) - The mother of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich's girlfriend, who was arrested with him in Belarus after their plane was forced to land there, said her daughter was innocent and simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Sofia Sapega, 23, who is from Belarus, steered clear of politics, her mother Anna Dudich told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

NATO chief accuses Belarus of hijacking plane, calls for blogger's release

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the forced landing of a passenger flight by Belarus amounted to state hijacking and called for both an urgent international investigation and the release of seized dissident journalist Roman Protasevich. “This is a state hijacking and demonstrates how the regime...
Politicsmeadowlakenow.com

Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is weighing measures beyond existing sanctions against Belarus after its government forced down an airliner and seized a dissident journalist on board. At a news conference Tuesday, Trudeau is calling the incident “outrageous, illegal and completely unacceptable.”. The prime minister says the...
Public Safetynysepost.com

Father Of Arrested Belarus Blogger Says Son "Physically Harmed"

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is looking at further sanctions against Belarus in response to its arrest of a journalist over the weekend, just as the autocratic regime announced that it is closing its embassy in Ottawa. Belarus's regime was increasingly isolated on Tuesday as Europe cut air...
Public SafetyKTSA

Jet’s diversion to arrest Belarus reporter decried as “war-like act”

Security use a sniffer dog to check the luggage of passengers on the Ryanair plane carrying opposition figure Roman Protasevic which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Belarus, in Minsk International Airport, May 23, 2021. Western leaders decried the diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist as an act of piracy and terrorism. ONLINER.BY via AP.
Sex Crimescpj.org

In Belarus, Pratasevich’s arrest highlights risks facing journalists covering protests

The May 23 arrest of Belarusian journalist and blogger Raman Pratasevich off a diverted commercial passenger flight was a shattering blow to press freedom in Belarus. Pratasevich is the co-founder of NEXTA and chief editor of Belarus of the Brain, two Telegram channels that covered protests against President Aleksandr Lukashenko, a dangerous beat in the country where demonstrations are ongoing since the contested August 2020 election.
Protestsswiowanewssource.com

Krakow protest in support of activists in Belarus

People took to the streets of the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday in support of the Belarusian opposition movement. (May 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/84acf2f3a4d340fba30a8849ee6f4256.