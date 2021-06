With the Capitals losing in the first round of the playoffs, again, it’s obvious that something is wrong that can’t be fixed by tinkering with the roster or coaching staff in the offseason. If it weren’t for the team winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, when it finally got the lucky bounces it desperately needed just to beat Columbus, it would be harder to admit that this squad is no longer capable of postseason success, as if its 5-12 record in the past three seasons doesn’t already prove that.