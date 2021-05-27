Kawhi Leonard Enlists NBA Youngboy & Rod Wave for ‘Everything Different’ Single: Listen

Leonard scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors. Leonard continued to see a relatively light workload, as he's played exactly 30 minutes in three of his five games since returning from a foot injury. Nevertheless, he tied for the team lead with 20 points thanks to a perfect night from the charity stripe. In his last five games, Leonard has also chipped in 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Noticeably missing has been any defensive production, as he has only three steals and one block in that span.