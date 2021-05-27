newsbreak-logo
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Enlists NBA Youngboy & Rod Wave for 'Everything Different' Single: Listen

Cover picture for the articleClippers star Kawhi Leonard has enlisted NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave for a new song ‘Everything Different’ which is part of the “Culture Jam” project. Kawhi had teased a musical project during an Instagram live session earlier this month where he also played a snippet of the song. It was supposed to come out on May 7th but delayed due to unknown reasons. The track is finally here today and it’s really everything you’d expect from a NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave collaboration.

