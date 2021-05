The launch of OneWeb’s seventh batch of satellites took place at 1:38 p.m. EDT (17:38 UTC) May 28, 2021, from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia. With this launch of 36 made-in-Florida satellites, the number of spacecraft for OneWeb’s orbital internet constellation is now 218 satellites as it prepares to go live later this year for commercial service in regions above the 50th parallel north with global service to follow in 2022.