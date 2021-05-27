Undefeated Suesa Eyeing Commonwealth Cup
The unbeaten Suesa (Ire) (Night of Thunder {Ire}) appears primed for a start in the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Owned by Georgiana Cabrero and trained by Carlos Laffon-Parias for her first two wins-in a Chantilly maiden on Oct. 13 and in the Nov. 10 Listed Prix Yacowlef there–the bay was sporting the silks of George Strawbridge for her 3 ½-length win in the G3 Prix Sigy when making her 3-year-old bow on Apr. 20 for new trainer Francois Rohaut. The budding star continued her winning skein on May 17, when she was first past the post in the G3 Prix Texanita.www.thoroughbreddailynews.com