On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with the cofounder, CTO and CPO of Banq.com, Kevin Lehtiniitty. Banq.com is a new neo-bank built on top of Bitcoin. Banq is a subsidiary of Prime Trust, which builds a tremendous amount of financial infrastructure in the Bitcoin exchange space. Banq is a new way for people to live and bank on Bitcoin. Rather than a brokerage exchange interface like Coinbase or Gemini, for instance, Banq is designed more like a consumer bank account that incorporates Bitcoin. Banq wants to enable customers to tap into its massive liquidity and payment networks so that they can live 100% in Bitcoin. The app is focused on enabling you to take fiat income and transfer it straight to bitcoin.