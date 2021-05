Released on Friday before the long Memorial Day weekend, the Biden Administration hoped that any smoke emanating from the 2022 budget fire would easily dissipate by Tuesday, when everyone returns. However, the uproar has been fairly furious and many who worry about serious things like massive debt and inflation just can’t let it go. Some Americans have already noticed subtle changes. Golfers, for example, don’t usually bother to count their balls at the driving range – but they had a surprise this weekend. “I’d like a medium size bucket,” said the golfer. “That will be $11” said the starter. “The bucket looks smaller than last year,” said the golfer. “It is” replied the starter “we held the price, but you’re getting fewer balls.”